Colorado Lt. Gov. Gail Schoettler, one of the three Denver co-hosts of the “Summit of the Eight” speaks from the Denver G-7 event stage in this June 1997 photo. (Statesman archives) Twenty Years Ago This Week in The Colorado Statesman: Little old Colorado was plunged into the deep end of international politics when Denver hosted eight […]