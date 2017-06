This content is only available to subscribers.



Login or Subscribe

Share this: Email

Twitter

Facebook



Thirty Years Ago this Week in The Colorado Statesman … Elie Wiesel and Emil Hecht received honorary degrees in Humane Letters from the University of Denver at “A Triumph of Conscience” dinner which was attended by 1,400 distinguished eventgoers. Dr. Dwight Smith, Chancellor of the University of Denver, said the honors were bestowed on “two […]