Will reinventing Denver’s bureaucracy unlock its transportation grid?

In its ongoing effort to fight snarled and congested city roadways, Denver is doing the equivalent of crossing three lanes of interstate traffic to make a last-minute exit — by creating a new, cabinet-level city department tasked with tackling its transportation plight.

The plan is to place its traffic woes at the feet of a new Department of Transportation and Mobility. The creation process started this week with the reshuffling of the city’s Department of Public Works to ease the transition. As Denver’s swelling population has magnified traffic gridlock, city officials have looked to increase transportation options and encourage more use of public transit.

“We all know the challenges we face — worsening congestion and safety and limited mobility options,” Mayor Michael Hancock said in a statement. “Those challenges impact our economy, environment, health and overall quality of life. Restructuring Denver Public Works to elevate transportation and mobility – now one of the highest priorities for the people of Denver – and then creating a new Department of Transportation and Mobility will advance our ability to move more people, more efficiently and more safely.”

Denver plans to consolidate several city divisions — mobility policy, planning, parking and traffic engineering operations among them — in the creation of the new department.

“Increasing mobility options in Denver is of utmost importance and the decision to elevate the city’s transportation focus is the right one at the right time,” Councilwoman Mary Beth Susman, who serves on the mayor’s mobility task force, said. “This move sends a profound message to our community regarding one of their top priorities that the city will be applying concentrated resources for more effective and efficient mobility for our citizens.”

Before officials can pull the trigger on forming the new department, they’ll have to get the OK from Denver voters. The creation of a cabinet-level department requires an amendment to the city charter, prompting a vote.