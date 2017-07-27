Widespread construction irks Denver residents — who aren’t shy about letting the city know

One could argue that most folks are less than ecstatic when new construction comes to their neighborhood, especially with those lovely 8 a.m. jackhammer or dump truck wakeup alarms on their day off.

That at least appears to ring true for residents of many of Denver’s 78 neighborhoods, which have experienced swift growth and ubiquitous development.

In the wake of that booming development, Denver residents have voiced their dismay, inundating the city with complaint calls related to all that darned construction. In fact, as Denverite’s Adrian Garcia reported on Wednesday, the city fielded more than 700 such complaints last year.

As is true for most issues in the city of Denver, residents can call 311 or file a complaint online when they are experiencing problems related to construction such as work being done with construction noise before 7 a.m. and after 9 p.m. during the week, streets and alleys being blocked and work being done without a permit.

An educated Denver populace has done its homework on contractors and notified the city when there’s possibly work being conducted without a permit.

Complaints about work being done without a permit more than tripled from 2014 to 2016, the data show. The city has a searchable database of licensed contractors and last year Denver Community Planning and Development started classes to tackle the permit problem through educating people on the city’s process.

Garcia and company put together some quite useful charts and tables detailing the rise in construction complaints over several years and what action the city has taken to remedy a particular issues. Read the full report here.