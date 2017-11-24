Out West Roundup: Utah ski resorts giddy over Olympic bid, worried by DUI law

Author: Associated Press - November 24, 2017 - Updated: November 20, 2017

This content is only available to subscribers.



Login or Subscribe

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah ski officials kick off the new season energized by the growing possibility of another Winter Olympics bid and buoyed by two straight seasons of record visitation. But there's also some concern that publicity surrounding the state's strict new DUI law that goes into effect next year may keep skiers and snowboarders away by adding to the stigma that visitors can't have fun in Utah.