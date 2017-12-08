Out West Roundup: Refugees thank adoptive North Dakota city by feeding hungry - Colorado Politics

Author: Associated Press - December 8, 2017 - Updated: December 4, 2017

FARGO, North Dakota — Maria Modi's journey from South Sudan to a new life in Fargo included a stop at a refugee camp in Cairo. She and her seven siblings know what it is like to be hungry. "My mother and father work 12-hour shifts and still sometimes we don't get enough food at home to last us a week," said Modi, a Fargo North High School senior who plans to study music and theater in college next year.