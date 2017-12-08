 Out West Roundup: Refugees thank adoptive North Dakota city by feeding hungry - Colorado Politics
   
Friday, December 8, 2017
News

Out West Roundup: Refugees thank adoptive North Dakota city by feeding hungry

Author: Associated Press - December 8, 2017 - Updated: December 4, 2017

Fargo-Refugees-AP.jpg
FARGO, North Dakota — Maria Modi's journey from South Sudan to a new life in Fargo included a stop at a refugee camp in Cairo. She and her seven siblings know what it is like to be hungry. "My mother and father work 12-hour shifts and still sometimes we don't get enough food at home to last us a week," said Modi, a Fargo North High School senior who plans to study music and theater in college next year.

This content is only available to subscribers.

Login or Subscribe

Post Views: 24

Related Articles

News
December 8, 2017 Erin PraterErin Prater

Veterinarians from Colorado, other states seek permission to research pot meds for pets 

News
December 8, 2017 Tom Ramstack

How Colorado’s congressional delegation voted this week

News
December 8, 2017 Ernest LuningErnest Luning

Perennial candidate Gary Swing joins Unity Party, plans run in 1st Congressional District

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLouisville senator wants local control over gas, oil, fracking

nextGabby Giffords to Mike Coffman after concealed-carry vote: Thoughts and prayers aren’t enough