December 1, 2017

ALBUQUERQUE — Looking adorable is only part of the job description. Also required is the ability to remain calm in public spaces and to impart that peaceful feeling to others, particularly children. Filling the job openings are Lucy and Kasey 2, golden retrievers who are being trained as "courthouse facility" dogs.