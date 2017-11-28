Welcome aboard, Judy! Vacancy committee picks Navarro’s successor

Author: Dan Njegomir - November 28, 2017 - Updated: 3 hours ago

Fifth-generation southeast Coloradan Judy Reyher will take the baton from third-term Pueblo Republican state Rep. Clarice Navarro, who resigned her office earlier this month after being appointed executive director of the Colorado Farm Service Agency by the Trump administration. Reyher was chosen to succeed the high-profile Navarro in House District 47 by a vacancy committee Monday. From a press statement:

Delegates and Republicans from across House District 47 gathered in Fowler Monday night, at the Blackburn Community Center, to fill the vacancy established by the resignation of former State Representative Clarice Navarro. Two candidates were seeking the office, Tamra Axworthy of Pueblo and Judy Reyher of Swink. In a vote of 6-5, Judy Reyher came out as the night’s victor and will be finishing out Navarro’s term.

According to Reyher’s website, the Trinidad native, now of Swink (population 592), was heavily involved in 4-H in her youth and is a graduate of Southern Colorado State College (now CSU-Pueblo). She is a small-business owner and lifelong Republican. Here’s more:

As a business owner, Judy understands the importance of the free market with common sense government regulation to foster a vibrant economy in Colorado. …

And this:

… Been around agriculture, horses, and rodeo entire life

Another voice for ag at the Capitol, to be sure. She also has an extensive background as an activist in the state and local GOP and, among other posts, served 10 years as chair of the Otero County Republican Party.