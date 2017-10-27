Want to stay on top of school board races? Chalkbeat’s got you covered

Author: Dan Njegomir - October 27, 2017 - Updated: 44 minutes ago

It’s no secret in political and policy circles around the Capitol that Chalkbeat Colorado is the the go-to for news about public education in our state, including political news. In the home stretch to Election Day, keep an eye on Chalkbeat’s election blog, “From the Trail: Chalkbeat Colorado’s 2017 school board election diary.” It’s where, among other things, you’ll find some of the most telling insights into all the school board races across the state.

Today, for instance, Chalkbeat’s Nic Garcia takes note of how former Colorado House Speaker Terrance Carroll, a Denver Democratic Party luminary and a forceful proponent of charter schools, lashed out at campaign mailers in Denver’s hotly contested school board race that he said were flat-out dishonest. The mailers were critical of a slate of candidates that backs charters and other education reforms Carroll had championed in the House:

Mailers sent by two political committees aligned with the city’s teachers union links candidates Barbara O’Brien, Rachele Espiritu and Angela Cobian to President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. Former Speaker of the House Terrance Carroll, in a statement, called the attacks “patently false and defamatory.” “People should be passionate about the political process,” Carroll said. “What they shouldn’t be passionate about is making disparaging comments about your political opponents just for the sake of winning. It’s just wrong to level attacks at candidates who have a long history of fighting for progressive values. It’s just wrong. These are lies.” Since DeVos’s confirmation, Democrats who support charter schools have sought to distance themselves from her.

