Want a peek at Colorado’s pitch for landing Amazon’s HQ2?

Amazon announced Sept. 7 it has opened the search for a second headquarters, promising to spend more than $5 billion on the opening. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

… Well, you’ll have to wait until next week — a week from today — and even then, you only can expect to see a redacted version of the state’s proposal to host the online retail giant’s second North American headquarters. The Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation — along with a team of economic development partners, universities, businesses and communities that offered input into the proposal — is still going to withhold information that could tip Colorado’s hand to prying competitors or local land speculators.

As a Metro Denver EDC announcement put it today, the group “will share the proposal process, design elements, and hard copies of the proposal,” but, “site information and other proprietary data will remain confidential.”

The proposal was submitted to Amazon last month.

Here’s the who-what-when-where, etc., in today’s press announcement:

WHEN:  8:30 to 9 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 16

WHERE:  Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, 1445 Market St. 4th Floor

WHO:  Metro Denver EDC CEO J. J. Ament and Vice President of Economic Development Sam Bailey will present the proposal to business leaders who sit on the Metro Denver EDC Executive Committee.

WHY: This economic development effort has attracted enormous attention, and the Metro Denver EDC would like the public to see the creativity and innovation that went into the region’s submission to Amazon – and to inform interested parties how the Metro Denver EDC works regularly to attract corporate relocation, expansion, and capital investment to Colorado.

DETAILS: Please RSVP to daryl.vitali@metrodenver.org by Tuesday, Nov. 14

 

 

November 9, 2017

