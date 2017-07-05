Want to drink a beer with a former beer baron, who just happens to be …

… Colorado’s governor? Then show up at the fourth annual “Brews and Bites at the Governor’s Residence” Aug. 17 at 6 p.m. And for the relatively modest price of a $55 early-bird ticket, you’ll get to help preserve the historic governor’s mansion.

Here are some details from the event’s organizer, the Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund, which touts the affair as, “an evening of food, drink and fun with special guest Governor John Hickenlooper”:

Guests … will enjoy tastes of the Colorado Brewers Guild member’s masterfully crafted beer paired with the culinary creations of more than a dozen great Colorado chefs while wandering the rooms and gardens of “Colorado’s Home.” In Colorado there are 348 breweries, with six breweries for every 100,000 residents and over 65 craft brewers. Guests … will have a chance to sample some of the best in an intimate setting that gives patrons an opportunity to talk directly with local brewers. … Early bird tickets start at just $55 and include specialty food and beer pairings, a commemorative glass, live music by noted band Grass it up, and tours of the mansion and grounds. In addition, a limited number of VIP Host tickets are available for $250 which also include a private VIP tasting with Governor Hickenlooper prior to the event. … All proceeds benefit the Governor’s Residence Preservation Fund, an inclusive, non-partisan 501(c)3 dedicated to preserving the historic Governor’s Residence at the Boettcher Mansion in perpetuity for the people of Colorado to enjoy.

