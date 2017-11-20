VoteVets endorses Democrat Alan Kennedy-Shaffer in Senate District 34 primary

Author: Ernest Luning - November 20, 2017 - Updated: 8 hours ago

The national progressive organization VoteVets has endorsed Democrat Alan Kennedy-Shaffer, a candidate in Denver’s Senate District 34 and a captain and judge advocate in the Colorado Army National Guard, as part of its Emerging Leaders program.

Kennedy-Shaffer is one of four Democrats in the running for the seat held by term-limited Senate Minority Leader Lucia Guzman, a Denver Democrat. The others in the race are Julie Gonzales, Noah Weiss and Jennifer Calderone. State Rep. Dan Pabon, a Denver Democrat who faces term limits in his House seat, has said he’s also considering a run in the heavily Democratic Senate district.

Jon Soltz, chairman of VoteVets PAC and an Iraq War veteran, said the organization and its 500,000 supporters were thrilled to see veterans like Kennedy-Shaffer stepping forward in the public arena.

“In these turbulent political times, our veterans, communities and country need leaders like you who will continue to serve the nation and put the country first,” Soltz said in an endorsement letter addressed to Kennedy-Shaffer.

“VoteVets is supporting champions for progressive values who will stand with veterans and service members and hold our public officials accountable,” Kennedy-Shaffer said in a statement, adding that he was humbled and honored by the endorsement.

Kennedy-Shaffer has been in the news this year for representing clients who have sued the Trump administration over the president’s travel ban and a rule change that allows employers to deny birth control coverage through their employees’ insurance plans. He also subpoenaed U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner to answer questions about the arrest of five disability advocates who were staging a sit-in protest at the Republican senator’s Denver office.

Recently named acting commander of the 891st Trial Defense Team, Kennedy-Shaffer has been awarded the Army Commendation Medal and Army Achievement Medal. He moved to Denver in 2015 to pursue a Ph.D. in public policy at the University of Colorado Denver School of Public Affairs.