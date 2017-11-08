DENVER — Voters around Colorado have approved new local taxes on marijuana.

The Vail Daily reports residents in Eagle County approved new sales and excise taxes on recreational marijuana in Tuesday’s election. The taxes, which will fund mental health programs, will start at 2.5 percent and eventually reach 5 percent.

The Daily Sentinel reports the tiny western Colorado town of De Beque approved a new sales tax of 5 percent on medical marijuana, although the town doesn’t have any medical marijuana dispensaries.

Two proposals were also on the ballot in northern Colorado in communities that don’t yet have recreational marijuana businesses operating.

The Longmont Times-Call reports that a 3 percent recreational marijuana sales tax appears headed toward victory there while the Loveland Reporter Herald says voters in Berthoud approved a 7 percent sales tax on recreational marijuana.