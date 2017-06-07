Voice of small biz in Colorado tips hat to Hick for signing business-friendly bills

We noted last month after the 2017 session was gaveled to a close that the National Federation of Independent Business in Colorado had given lawmakers a B- overall for their work. While the grade wasn’t too shabby, as we also noted, longtime NFIB state Director Tony Gagliardi didn’t hold back criticism of the legislature for its failure to pass some bills that could have given business a break. Like Senate Bill 276 and Senate Bill 181.

This week, though, Gagliardi — always a pit bull for the state’s mom ‘n’ pop shops — gave thanks to Gov. John Hickenlooper for doing the right thing on some other bills. In a press release Tuesday, Gagliardi and his group lauded the governor for signing three bills that address businesses’ tax burden:

Gagliardi is quoted in the press release:

“We’re not shy about criticizing the governor when we think it justified and equally not shy about praising him when he deserves it.”

NFIB usually leans right but will take on others in the GOP camp — especially industry groups backed by big business — on fiscal and other issues. And as Gagliardi points out, NFIB will give credit when due to a Democrat like the governor. NFIB claims 7,000 dues-paying members in Colorado, assuring it a place at the table on key legislation of interest to its stakeholders.