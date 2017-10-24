   
Tuesday, October 24, 2017
Steamboat Today: Valley’s future in hands of Hayden voters?

Trappers Lake, the second largest natural lake in Colorado behind Grand Lake, near Steamboat Springs sits on the edge of the 230,830-acres Flat Tops Wilderness Area in northwestern Colorado Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

In many ways, the communities of Steamboat Springs, Hayden and Craig are one big community called the Yampa Valley. Our futures are bound together, with residents traveling back and forth along the U.S. Highway 40 corridor for employment, recreation, education and shopping.

And that’s why we think all of the residents of the Yampa Valley should be interested in the fate of two ballot questions put before West Routt residents this fall.

One question is directed to the voters in the Hayden School district and seeks to build new schools. The second question has been placed before voters in the town of Hayden only, and it proposes to raise the funds need to upgrade the town’s water plant and bolster water supply. The measure would also increase wastewater treatment capacity and re-build critical roads.

Read more at Steamboat Today.

