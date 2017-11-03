   
Friday, November 3, 2017
VIDEO: El Paso County reaches out again to voters with disabilities

The state’s most populous county, which has received national recognition for its efforts to make sure voters with disabilities can cast their ballots, is extending a helping hand once again. The El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office announced this week it has produced its first sample ballot interpreted in American Sign Language and posted the video on YouTube. The office’s announcement quotes county Clerk and Recorder Chuck Broerman:

“Our hope is that the video will make voting and the issues on the ballot more accessible for individuals in our community that are more familiar with ASL. We look forward to exploring more opportunities in the future to provide similar resources so that our office continues to provide as accessible of a voting experience as possible to our citizens.”

The announcement notes that only a handful of similar sign-language voting videos have been produced throughout the country. The idea was emerged from the office’s partnership with The Independence Center, a Colorado Springs nonprofit supporting those with disabilities.

The Elections Department in the Clerk’s Office has partnered with The Independence Center again this year to turn the Center into a voter service and polling center that accommodates voters with disabilities.

