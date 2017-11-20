VIDEO: Diana DeGette alleges she was sexually assaulted in an elevator by former congressman

Author: Ernest Luning - November 20, 2017 - Updated: 11 minutes ago

U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette on Monday said she faced unwanted sexual advances from a congressman who tried to forcibly kiss her in an elevator years ago.

DeGette, a Denver Democrat, said in an appearance on MSNBC’s Meet the Press Daily that she has faced instances of sexual harassment, including the time she alleged Bob Filner, a California Democrat and former San Diego mayor, assaulted her when he was serving in Congress.

“Some years ago, I was in an elevator and then-Congressman Bob Filner tried to pin me to a door of the elevator and kiss me, and I pushed him away,” DeGette said. “Of course, some years later, he left Congress and he became the mayor of San Diego, and then he had to leave that position for harassing younger women.”

Filner served 10 terms in Congress and was elected mayor of San Diego in 2012. He resigned the next year amid allegations he had sexually harassed numerous women, later pleading guilty to harassment charges. He didn’t respond to an email about DeGette’s accusation.

DeGette said she was most concerned about harassers who are in positions of power over their victims, unlike in her case where they were peers.

“I was his colleague — he couldn’t take action against me, and, believe you me, I never got in an elevator with him again,” DeGette said. “But what concerns me now, and this should concern everybody — what about the young staffers, what about the young interns? Was this happening to them too? I think we have to ask ourselves the question, is this happening with current members of Congress?”

DeGette told NBC reporter Katy Tur that, like “many women in Congress,” she’s faced harassment over the years, including when she was a young congresswoman and a French diplomat tried to put his hand up her dress at a diplomatic function.

“You can imagine the shock when you’re sitting at a dinner like that,” she said.

DeGette’s allegations come amid a a national firestorm over sexual harassment across American institutions, toppling prominent figures in entertainment, journalism, government and politics.

“What strikes me in this conversation is that a lot of my colleagues and other say this is going on, but they seem so reluctant to say who did it,” DeGette said. “I don’t really understand that, particularly if those people are still in Congress or whatever the profession is, then they’re still getting away with it.”