VIDEO: Bennet recaps ‘an eventful year’ with Thanksgiving gratitude

Author: Joey Bunch - November 23, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet shared his best wishes for Thanksgiving with a video Thursday.

“This has been an eventful year, both in the halls of Congress and around Colorado,” his 54-second message begins. “And as we celebrate Thanksgiving I want to say thank you.”

The Denver Democrat cited those who “marched in defense of our country’s values,” as well has those who sought “high-quality affordable health care,” those attended more than 20 town halls he held across the state, as well as teachers, students, veterans, farmers and ranchers.”

“Thanks to all of you,” Bennet said in the video.

