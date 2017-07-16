VIDEO: Ads rip Colorado Republicans Mike Coffman, Scott Tipton for ‘crickets’ response to Trump-Russia news

The liberal MoveOn organization aired ads Sunday hitting U.S. Reps. Mike Coffman and Scott Tipton for their response to revelations over the past week about links between top Trump campaign officials and Russians trying to influence last year’s presidential election. “Crickets,” the 30-second ad says, while the sound of the insects plays in the background.

While Coffman has been quick to criticize Trump for offensive tweets in recent weeks — initiating the hashtag “#StopTheTwitterTantrums” on the social media platform — neither he nor Tipton have commented publicly about the past week’s news reports about a June 9, 2016 meeting at Trump Tower. The meeting included a Russian attorney with ties to the Kremlin, Donald Trump, Jr., the president’s son-in-law Jared Kushner and Trump’s then-campaign chairman Paul Manafort, among others.

“We are long past coincidence and simple excuses when it comes to the now numerous and documented ties between top Trump campaign officials and the Kremlin, and the latest information revealing potentially illegal communication between a presidential campaign and a foreign government should be deeply troubling to every member of Congress,” said Jo Comerford, campaign director of MoveOn.org Political Action, in a statement.

After showing brief cable news clips reporting on a series of emails between Donald Trump, Jr., arranging a meeting last year to discuss “the Russian government’s effort to aid his father’s candidacy,” the ad depicts a portion of Donald Trump, Jr.,’s emailed response: “If it’s what you say I love it.” The ad aimed at Coffman then asks, “What has Mike Coffman done in response to new information that the Trump campaign colluded with Russia?” followed by the “crickets” image and sound. It closes with a message urging viewers to call the congressman to “join the growing calls for Trump’s impeachment.”

The other Republicans targeted with versions of the ad were U.S. Reps. Darrell Issa of California, Jason Lewis of Minnesota and Don Bacon of Nebraska.

Spokesmen for Coffman and Tipton’s campaigns and Tipton’s congressional office didn’t respond to a request for comment. A spokesmen for Coffman’s congressional office said his boss wouldn’t be available to comment until Monday.

Here’s the ad targeting Coffman:

Here’s the ad targeting Tipton: