   
Thursday, November 9, 2017
News

Victor Mitchell, Republic candidate for governor, says being an entrepreneur and businessman makes him the obvious choice

Author: Jessica Machetta - November 9, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago

Republican Gubernatorial candidate Victor Mitchell is frustrated with his own party’s picks for elected office, and isn’t surprised by Tuesday’s losses in New Jersey and Virginia. He is, however, supportive of the 2016 trend that put folks in office who aren’t career politicians. Though he served in the Colorado House of Representatives ten years ago, […]

This content is only available to subscribers.

Login or Subscribe

Post Views: 1

Related Articles

News
November 9, 2017 Joey BunchJoey Bunch

Insights: Hiking national park fees picks winners and losers

News
November 9, 2017 Joey BunchJoey Bunch

Former Manitou Springs mayor to run for Pete Lee’s House seat

News
November 8, 2017 Erin PraterErin Prater

Foes of Obama oil-gas rule ask court to reconsider ruling by federal appears court in Denver

Jessica Machetta

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSteamboat Today: New face at the statehouse