Victor Mitchell, Republic candidate for governor, says being an entrepreneur and businessman makes him the obvious choice
Author: Jessica Machetta - November 9, 2017 - Updated: 2 minutes ago
Republican Gubernatorial candidate Victor Mitchell is frustrated with his own party’s picks for elected office, and isn’t surprised by Tuesday’s losses in New Jersey and Virginia. He is, however, supportive of the 2016 trend that put folks in office who aren’t career politicians. Though he served in the Colorado House of Representatives ten years ago, […]