Former Mexican President Vicente Fox will do something next month Donald Trump hasn’t done since becoming U.S. president: visit Colorado.

Fox is expected to discuss trade deals and business opportunities between Mexico and Colorado as part of the Global Trade & Investment Forum Aug. 29-31. Tickets to most events are available online.

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock and a host committee will greet Fox when he arrives in Denver, and the committee and Gov. John Hickenlooper are planning a formal dinner for him that evening at the governor’s mansion.

Fox, who was president from 2000 to 2006, is scheduled to hold private, one-on-one meetings to discuss business opportunities the next day. He and Hickenlooper will participate in a panel discussion on the Student Academic Success Center lawn on the Metropolitan State University campus at 890 Auraria Parkway .

“Vicente Fox is someone who is amiable, respectful, unpretentious, and honest; a man whose life on the ranch has taught him to value people’s loyalty and to appreciate the huge potential Mexico has to be triumphant,” Jeffrey Campos, the executive director of the Global Chamber Denver, said in a blog about the event.

“As he himself has commented on many an occasion throughout his life, ‘I know the value of opportunity. I grew up on a communal farm alongside the children of farmworkers and the only difference between me and my friends from childhood are the opportunities that I have been lucky enough to have.’”

Last month Fox took on U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ dim view of legal marijuana during his speech at the Cannabis Business Summit & Expo in Oakland, Calif.

He predicted one day Mexico could produce 60 percent of the legal cannabis for Americans and said Mexico and Canada would be leaders in exporting medical and recreational cannabis.

“This product cannabis has to be integrated into” the North American Free Trade Agreement, he said then. “It has to have the trade potential of moving without barriers, without taxes and limits, only complying with the law, the consumer and his health.”