Veteran strategist Alvina Vasquez named political director for Jared Polis' gubernatorial campaign - Colorado Politics

Author: Ernest Luning - December 13, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Alvina Vasquez takes over as political director for Democrat Jared Polis’ campaign for governor, the five-term congressman announced Wednesday. She’s currently the Colorado vice president of public affairs firm Strategies 360 and starts her new job in January.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Alvina to our growing team,” Polis said in a statement. “Alvina has spent her career putting together diverse coalitions to create real change in our communities here in Colorado — and that’s exactly what our campaign is about. With Alvina in the fold, we’ll hit the ground running in the new year with a campaign that’s built to win the tough battles on behalf of Coloradans from all walks of life.”

Before working for Strategies 360, Vasquez managed political advocacy and communications at Campaign for a Strong Colorado, an organization that supports more than 40 statewide nonprofit groups. She worked for more than 20 years in Spanish-language and broadcasting, including spending nine years at KMGH-TV, where she worked on relationships with the community.

Vasquez serves on the board of the Front Range Community College Education Foundation and on the Denver Commission for Cultural Affairs. She was named to the Denver Business Journal’s “40 Under 40” list of younger community leaders in 2016. She’s also a greyhound owner and advocates for retired racing dogs.

“I couldn’t be more excited to help make Jared Polis the next governor of Colorado,” Vasquez said in a statement. “Jared has spent his career working to improve our communities and fighting for Coloradans from all backgrounds, whether it’s building schools for new immigrants or standing up for everyone’s right to affordable health care. Jared has bold ideas to make our state work for everyone, and he has the experience, compassion, and understanding to make that bold vision a reality. He’s already put together an incredible team, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

Polis is one of seven Democrats running for governor in next year’s election. Gov. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, is term-limited.