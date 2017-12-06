Veteran LGBT advocate Brad Clark takes reins at Denver-based nonprofit Gill Foundation - Colorado Politics

Author: Ernest Luning - December 6, 2017 - Updated: 5 hours ago

Brad Clark, a veteran advocate for gay rights in Colorado and around the country, takes over as president and CEO of the Gill Foundation after the first of the year, the Denver-based nonprofit announced Tuesday.

Clark succeeds Courtney Cuff, who left the foundation in October after four years at the helm to work at the Hopewell Fund. Robin Hubbard has served as interim CEO since Cuff’s departure.

“Brad’s bold leadership, stalwart determination, and innovative vision will build upon the remarkable work of the Foundation’s brilliant team,” wrote the nonprofit’s founder, philanthropist Tim Gill, and his husband, Scott Miller, in a joint memo to staff announcing Clark’s hire. “There’s simply no one more prepared or qualified to build on Courtney’s great legacy and carry forward our commitment to advance and defend equality for all LGBT Americans.”

Clark has been the foundation’s vice president of partnerships for nearly three years. In that role, he’s worked to boost funding for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender equal rights, the foundation said. He’s also run the biennial OutGiving conference, which gathers major donors interested in supporting equality by what the foundation calls focused philanthropy. Before that, Clark was director of Project One America for the Human Rights Campaign, where he coordinated efforts to expand equality in the South.

As One Colorado’s first executive director, Clark helped the LGBT advocacy organization build support for the state’s civil unions law, organized the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, steered anti-bullying legislation into law and helped protect health insurance coverage for transgender residents. Before coming to Colorado, Clark was campaign director for One Iowa and ran Iowa Safe Schools, which pushed for legislation to protect LGBT residents from discrimination.

The $200 million Gill Foundation dispensed roughly $12.6 million in grants and program support last year, according to the most recent financial reports available. The foundation says it funds nonprofit organizations that work to advance LGBT equality through a variety of means, as well as making grants to Colorado nonprofits that foster economic opportunity in the state.