U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet to hold series of town halls on I-70 corridor on Friday

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet is holding three hour-long town halls in Frisco, Edwards and Glenwood Springs on Friday, his office announced Tuesday. The Denver Democrat plans to answer questions chosen at random from the audience at the events.

The Frisco town hall is scheduled for 11 a.m. to noon at the Summit County Community and Senior Center, 83 Nancy’s Place.

The Edwards town hall is scheduled for 2 to 3 p.m. at Colorado Mountain College Vail Valley, 150 Miller Ranch Road.

The Glenwood Springs town hall is scheduled for 5:15 to 6:15 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Branch Library, 815 Cooper Ave.

Doors open at the town halls a half hour ahead of the scheduled start times. Space is limited, so the senator’s staff is urging those wanting to attend to arrive early. Staffers also suggest following proceedings at the town halls on Twitter and Facebook.

Elected to his second full term last fall, Bennet serves on the Senate Finance Committee, the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee and the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee.

Bennet held a town hall in La Junta on May 31 and held three of the gatherings in Fort Collins, Boulder and Denver on May 19. He held five town halls across the state over two days in March, visiting Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Alamosa, Durango, and Grand Junction. The town halls included discussion about Russian meddling in last fall’s election, health care, climate change, immigration and education.

“It’s incumbent on all of us to make sure we carry forward a set of perspectives and traditions in this country when it comes to our politics and our free press,” Bennet said in a statement after the series of March town halls. “That’s why these town halls are so important. We thrive when we work together to strengthen our republic, and throughout Colorado people see how much work we need to do to rebuild civility in politics. I will continue to work with anyone who is willing to set aside partisanship to solve our country’s problems.”

Watch archived video of the Fort Collins town hall on The Coloradoan’s Facebook Live video stream of the Fort Collins town hall here. Video from the The Boulder Daily Camera’s Facebook Live stream of the Boulder town hall is available here. Two local TV stations streamed Bennet’s Denver town hall — watch the 9News Facebook Live video stream here or watch Fox 31 KDVR’s Facebook Live video stream here.

Archived video of Bennet’s town halls Colorado Springs town hall is available here. Video of the Durango town hall is available here, and video of the Grand Junction town hall is available here.

— Ernest.Luning@coloradopolitics.com