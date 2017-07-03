Use of force advisory board for Denver police struggles with rocky start

For its first two months, a Denver Police Department use-of-force advisory board has been fraught with tension that has included concerns about police manipulating the group, complaints about unorganized leaders, disagreements over where to meet and even name calling among participants.

Things got so bad in June the board took a week’s hiatus to cool off, four participants told The Denver Post. One issue that added to the strain — the police department’s decision to hire Lamar Sims, a former Denver senior chief deputy district attorney who spent more than 25 years investigating police shootings, as a facilitator.

“I would say it was a rough start,” said Denise Maes, public policy director for the ACLU of Colorado. “I think we had meeting No. 8 before it finally became productive.”

Members said members believe the group turned a corner after a second facilitator was hired, and the committee was divided into subgroups to address specific issues. The group also secured a pledge from Chief Robert White to meet with them at the conclusion to listen to their recommendations and to meet again to explain his decisions before releasing a final policy.

Read more at The Denver Post.