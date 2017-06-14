UPDATED: Colorado officials react to shooting at congressional baseball practice

Colorado officials and organizations reacted with shock, sadness and prayers to the shooting early Wednesday at a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, where Republican members of Congress were practicing.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, a Louisiana Republican, two Capitol Hill police officers and a congressional staffer were injured and appeared to be in stable condition, officials said hours after the shooting. The assailant, identified by authorities as James. T. Hodgkinson of Illinois, died after a gunfight with police, President Donald Trump announced in a televised address.

U.S. Reps. Jared Polis and Ed Perlmutter, both Democrats, were practicing at a nearby baseball field ahead of a congressional ballgame scheduled for Thursday when the shooting occurred.

Reactions to the shooting poured in Wednesday:

U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter:

“I was thinking this morning while riding my bike to baseball practice about how great this game is for charity and how normal it all feels. I never expected something like this to happen. I’m deeply saddened and praying for Rep. Scalise and the others who were shot.”

___

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet:

“This morning’s shooting is a reminder that we must never take for granted the heroism of the Capitol Police, who risk their lives every day to protect our nation’s Capitol. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of those injured, and we hope for their speedy recovery.”

___

U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette:

“My heart goes out to Steve Scalise and all the others who experienced this horrific attack. I am keeping all the injured, along with their loved ones, in my thoughts.

“Members of Congress, our staff, and visitors to the U.S. Capitol place our safety in the hands of the Capitol Police every day, knowing how capable and professional these men and women are. As our thoughts turn to their injured colleagues, we also extend our deepest gratitude for the service of the entire force.”

___

U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, via Twitter:

“The actions @CapitolPolice took today to prevent further injury is remarkable. They are all heroes.”

“Praying for @SteveScalise and others wounded in this horrific attack. Our nation stands as one.”

___

U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman, via Twitter:

“Currently on the House floor with my colleagues as we share a moment of bipartisan solidarity for those injured this morning.”

___

U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn, via Twitter:

“My staff & I are safe and accounted for. We are all praying for @SteveScalise, staffers, & family members impacted by this horrific attack.”

___

U.S. Rep. Ken Buck:

“I was devastated to hear about the shooting in Alexandria today. Rep. Scalise is a good friend and I pray for a quick recovery. I’m also praying for the heroic Capitol Police officers who saved many lives today as well as the staff members who were shot. Today is a time for Congress to come together and remember the humanity of every individual who serves in this body.”

___

U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, via Twitter:

“Praying for the safety of all of my colleagues who were at baseball practice this morning.”

“I’m incredibly grateful for the bravery shown by US Capitol police everyday. Prayers for the officers involved in this morning’s shooting.”

___

Colorado Republican Party Chairman Jeff Hays:

“The vitriol directed at President Trump and Republicans generally has reached unacceptable levels. We must put an end to this and renew our commitment to America’s tradition of civil discourse. I was glad to hear Sen. Bernie Sanders condemn this act in the strongest possible terms. The brave officers who ended the attack deserve special recognition and thanks.”

___

Colorado Democratic Party, via Twitter:

“Violence is NEVER the answer. Our hearts go out to Rep. Scalise & all other victims impacted by today’s shooting.”

___

Colorado Republican Party, via Twitter:

“‘We lose 93 million Americans a day to gun violence.’ – Gov. Terry McAuliffe, just now”

“‘This hatefulness that we see in this country today over policy differences has got to stop.’ – Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL)”

___

Colorado Senate Republicans, via Twitter:

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims of the baseball field attack in Alexandria. Thank you to the first responders who protect us.”

___

Colorado Senate Democrats, via Twitter:

“Our hearts are with Rep. Scalise, & all those wounded in the shooting this morning in Alexandria. Thank you @CapitolPolice for your bravery.”

___

State Sen. Andy Kerr, D-Lakewood:

“Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this morning’s shooting, and I am deeply saddened by this act of violence. We owe a debt of gratitude to the Capitol Police and to all those who serve and safeguard our democracy.”

___

State Sen. Owen Hill, R-Colorado Springs:

“The shooting upon Republican congressmen and their staff in D.C. this morning is a real tragedy. Emily and I are praying for all involved, especially those injured. Sadly, evil still confronts us and good people must never back down.”

___

State Sen. Dominick Moreno, D-Commerce City:

“Our public discourse should always remain civil. Violence is never ok. Wishing a full and speedy recovery to all those affected and my personal thanks to law enforcement for the quick response.”

___

State Rep. Brittany Pettersen, D-Lakewood, via Twitter:

“My heart goes out to the victims and their families of the shooting in Virginia.”

___

State Rep. Justin Everett, R-Littleton, via Twitter:

“Thoughts and prayers with Rep. Steve Scalise, his staff, and all others shot at the Congressional Baseball Game this morning.”

___

This is a developing story.

— Ernest.Luning@coloradopolitics.com