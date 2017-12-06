 Union fires back at Treasurer Walker Stapleton’s public pension plan - Colorado Politics
   
Wednesday, December 6, 2017
News

Union fires back at Treasurer Walker Stapleton’s public pension plan

Author: Jessica Machetta - December 6, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

Reitrement-e1479747032381.jpg
Secure PERA, a lobbying group for public employees and retirees, calls state Treasurer Walker Stapleton’s plan to reform the public pension system a disaster. In a conference call with reporters Wednesday, Stapleton appraised the state of the retirement plan, the handling of which he has long criticized. The two-term Republican treasurer is running for governor. […]

This content is only available to subscribers.

Login or Subscribe

Post Views: 7

Related Articles

News
December 6, 2017 Jessica MachettaJessica Machetta

Public pension plans will be in trouble soon, says Colorado state treasurer

News
December 6, 2017 Joey BunchJoey Bunch

Sen. Cory Gardner on Roy Moore: ‘Nothing has changed, nothing will change’

News
December 6, 2017 Associated PressAssociated Press

Interior head says Patagonia claim about public land ‘a lie’

Jessica Machetta

Jessica Machetta

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPublic pension plans will be in trouble soon, says Colorado state treasurer