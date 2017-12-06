Union fires back at Treasurer Walker Stapleton’s public pension plan - Colorado Politics

Author: Jessica Machetta - December 6, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

This content is only available to subscribers.



Login or Subscribe

Secure PERA, a lobbying group for public employees and retirees, calls state Treasurer Walker Stapleton’s plan to reform the public pension system a disaster. In a conference call with reporters Wednesday, Stapleton appraised the state of the retirement plan, the handling of which he has long criticized. The two-term Republican treasurer is running for governor. […]