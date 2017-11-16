   
Thursday, November 16, 2017
News

U.S. Senate health treatment proposals offer hope for Colorado programs

Author: Tom Ramstack - November 16, 2017 - Updated: 3 hours ago

6aa757f489f394069786ae4acb314b3f.jpg
The Anschutz Medical Campus (Courtesy of the University of Colorado) WASHINGTON — Two U.S. Senate hearings this week bring prospects for more federal support for the kind of medical research and preventive programs that have marked Colorado health care efforts in recent years. This week the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee heard witnesses […]

This content is only available to subscribers.

Login or Subscribe

Post Views: 29

Related Articles

News
November 16, 2017 Joey BunchJoey Bunch

Insights: Where does Colorado go next on transportation? The ballot or to gridlock

News
November 15, 2017 Joey BunchJoey Bunch

Coffman attends GOP AG’s event in Florida, misses governor’s forum in Fort Lupton

News
November 15, 2017 Marianne Goodland

Denver, Aurora, Colorado Springs get low marks on police body camera policies

Tom Ramstack

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousColorado's Cory Gardner seeks some tax equity for pot purveyors

nextThe Aurora Sentinel: House Speaker Duran should do the ‘right thing,’ too — step down from leadership