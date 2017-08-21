U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet sets Wednesday town hall in Steamboat Springs

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet plans to hold a one-hour town hall in Steamboat Springs on Wednesday, his office announced. The Denver Democrat plans to answer questions chosen at random from the audience at the event.

The town hall is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. at the Bud Werner Memorial Library, 1289 Lincoln Ave., in Steamboat Springs.

Doors open at 1:30 p.m. and space is limited, so the senator’s staff is urging those wanting to attend to arrive early. Staffers also suggest following proceedings at the town halls on Twitter and Facebook.

Bennet has held 17 solo town halls across the state this year. He also participated in a town hall in Durango earlier this month with U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, Gov. John Hickenlooper and U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton after the officials toured the site of the Gold King Mine spill with EPA Director Scott Pruitt.

Gardner held three traditional town halls last week in Colorado Springs, Greeley and Lakewood.

Elected to his second full term in November, Bennet sits on the Senate Finance Committee, the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee and the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee.

This year, Bennet has held town halls up and down the Front Range, as well as in Aspen, Sterling, Hugo, La Junta, Alamosa, Durango and Grand Junction. The meetings have included discussion about Russian meddling in last fall’s election, health care, climate change, immigration and education.

“It’s incumbent on all of us to make sure we carry forward a set of perspectives and traditions in this country when it comes to our politics and our free press,” Bennet said in a statement following a series of town halls this spring. “That’s why these town halls are so important. We thrive when we work together to strengthen our republic, and throughout Colorado people see how much work we need to do to rebuild civility in politics. I will continue to work with anyone who is willing to set aside partisanship to solve our country’s problems.”

Watch archived Facebook Live video of the June 9 Frisco town hall here and the Edwards town hall here. The Coloradoan’s Facebook Live video stream of the Fort Collins town hall is available here. Video from The Boulder Daily Camera’s Facebook Live stream of the Boulder town hall can be viewed here. Two local TV stations streamed Bennet’s Denver town hall — watch the 9News Facebook Live video stream here or watch Fox 31 KDVR’s Facebook Live video stream here. Video of Bennet’s Colorado Springs town hall on March 16 is available here. Video of a March 17 Durango town hall is available here, and video of the Grand Junction town hall is available here.

CORRECTION: The Steamboat Springs town hall will last one hour, not two hours, as this post previously said.