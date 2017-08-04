U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet to hold town halls in Greeley, Sterling next week

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet has scheduled two hour-long town halls in Greeley and Sterling in Northeastern Colorado next week, his office announced. The Denver Democrat plans to answer questions chosen at random from the audience at the events.

The Greeley town hall is scheduled for 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday at the UNC University Center in the Panorama Room, 2101 10th Ave.

The Sterling town hall is scheduled for 5 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Hays Student Center at Northeastern Junior College in the Tennant Art Gallery, 100 College Ave.

Doors open at the town halls a half hour ahead of the scheduled start times. Space is limited, so the senator’s staff is urging those wanting to attend to arrive early. Staffers also suggest following proceedings at the town halls on Twitter and Facebook.

Bennet has held 13 town halls across the state this year. He also plans to participate in a town hall with U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner, Gov. John Hickenlooper and U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton in Durango Friday afternoon after inspecting the site of the Gold King Mine spill with EPA Director Scott Pruitt. The public meeting is scheduled 2:15 to 3 p.m. at the La Plata County Administration Building in Durango.

Gardner has come under fire this year for only holding telephone town halls — his most recent one was Wednesday evening — but his staff says the method allows him to engage in a discussion with many thousands of constituents from throughout Colorado.

Elected to his second full term in November, Bennet sits on the Senate Finance Committee, the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee and the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee.

Bennet held town halls in Hugo and La Junta on May 31 and held three of the gatherings — in Fort Collins, Boulder and Denver — on May 19. He held five town halls across the state over two days in March, visiting Colorado Springs, Pueblo, Alamosa, Durango, and Grand Junction. The town halls included discussion about Russian meddling in last fall’s election, health care, climate change, immigration and education.

“It’s incumbent on all of us to make sure we carry forward a set of perspectives and traditions in this country when it comes to our politics and our free press,” Bennet said in a statement after the series of March town halls. “That’s why these town halls are so important. We thrive when we work together to strengthen our republic, and throughout Colorado people see how much work we need to do to rebuild civility in politics. I will continue to work with anyone who is willing to set aside partisanship to solve our country’s problems.”

