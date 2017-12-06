U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman among House Republicans demanding DACA fix by year's end - Colorado Politics

Author: Ernest Luning - December 6, 2017 - Updated: 4 hours ago

U.S. Rep. Mike Coffman was among 34 Republican lawmakers asking Speaker Paul Ryan on Tuesday to act before the end of the year on legislation to protect the roughly 800,000 undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States illegally as minors.

“We must pass legislation that protects DACA recipients from deportation and gives them the opportunity to apply for a more secured status in our country as soon as possible. Reaching across the aisle to protect DACA recipients before the holidays is the right thing to do,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter delivered to Ryan. DACA is the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which President Donald Trump rescinded in September.

When he cancelled the executive order establishing the program, Trump gave Congress until March to come up with legislation to replace it. Ryan and other Republicans have said they aren’t in a hurry to deal with it until the deadline, but Tuesday’s letter could ramp up the pressure for quicker action.

Some House Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Diana DeGette of Denver, have said they won’t help the majority Republicans pass a crucial spending bill before government funding runs out unless the House takes up the immigration question.

One of the letter’s authors, Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis, stressed in a news release that Republicans want to work on a “solution that will pass,” as opposed to playing “political games or hold[ing] government funding hostage” like the Democrats are threatening, the Associated Press reported.

The Republican lawmakers, including members of the Republican Main Street Caucus, which Davis chairs, nonetheless said in their letter that delaying a solution could harm the economy and the lives of the young immigrants, sometimes called Dreamers.

“While we firmly believe Congress must work to address other issues within our broken immigration system, it is imperative that Republicans and Democrats come together to solve this problem now and not wait until next year,” they wrote. “We all agree our border must be enforced, our national security defended, and our broken immigration system reformed, but in this moment, we must address the urgent matter before us in a balanced approach that does not harm valuable sectors of our economy nor the lives of these hard-working young people.”

The letter’s organizers said there’s support for a swift DACA fix from more Republicans than signed the letter, but even with just those 34 and the chamber’s 193 Democrats, a majority of House members back the move, although there’s broad disagreement about particulars.

Coffman, who represents the battleground 6th Congressional District, is a sponsor or co-sponsor of several House bills that would enable Dreamers to attain legal status, including the DREAM Act, which creates multiple avenues to green cards and, eventually, citizenship.

Soon after Trump declared his administration would start phasing out DACA, Coffman initiated a procedural maneuver known as a discharge petition to force a House vote on another bill called the BRIDGE Act, which would re-estblish the DACA program for three years. Two days into the effort, he paused the petition after receiving assurances from Ryan that the House would consider adopting permanent protection for DACA recipients in conjunction with funding for border security.

Both of Colorado’s U.S. senators, Democrat Michael Bennet and Republican Cory Gardner, have signed on as co-sposnors of the Senate version of the DREAM Act.