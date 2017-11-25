U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter sets annual open house at Lakewood district office

Author: Ernest Luning - November 25, 2017 - Updated: 3 hours ago

U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter is throwing his annual open house for constituents next weekend at his Lakewood district office.

The Arvada Democrat and his staff will be on hand to discuss the congressional office’s available services and resources, his office said in an announcement. Refreshments will be served.

The open house is scheduled for 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Dec. 2, at Perlmutter’s office inside the Golden Hill Office Center, 12600 W. Colfax Ave., in Lakewood. Constituents are urged to RSVP for the event here.

Perlmutter is in his sixth term representing the 7th Congressional District, which covers western Adams County and most of the more densely populated parts of Jefferson County. It includes Lakewood, Edgewater, Wheat Ridge, Arvada, parts of Golden, Westminster, Northglenn, Thornton, Federal Heights and parts of Commerce City.

A member of the House Science, Space and Technology Committee and the House Financial Services Committee, Perlmutter is known for his “government in the grocery” constituent outreach meetings. He’s holding one Monday, Nov. 27, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Wheat Ridge Natural Grocers, 4900 Kipling St.

Perlmutter announced in April he was running for governor but then withdrew from the race in July. A month later, he declared his candidacy for a seventh term in Congress. So far, no one else is running for the suburban seat.