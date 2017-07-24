Two Colorado yeas for David Bernhardt — a vote of confidence and a note of caution

He may have voted against Coloradan Neil Gorsuch for the U.S. Supreme Court earlier this year, but Democratic U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet came home today in support of another Colorado appointee by the Trump administration. Granted, it was at best qualified support for West Slope native cum Beltway insider David Bernhardt, a Republican lawyer-lobbyist whom Bennet and his Senate colleagues confirmed 53-43 to the No. 2 post at the Interior Department under Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke.

Environmental groups, among other stakeholders in Bennet’s party, had raised ethics questions about Bernhardt’s ability to remain above the political fray in his new post at Interior given his years of lobbying on issues pertinent to the department. Thus, this muted public statement by Bennet issued by his press shop:

“We are counting on Deputy Secretary Bernhardt to uphold his commitment to protect Colorado’s forward-leaning methane rules and ensure we are not put at a disadvantage. We’re also grateful for his commitment to protect Colorado’s public lands. We look forward to having him back in Colorado so he can put these words into action.”

Holding him to “his commitment” on methane standards; waiting for him to put his “words into action.” Trust but verify. All very arms-length.

By contrast, here was Republican junior U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner’s ringing endorsement:

“David Bernhardt is a native Coloradan from the Western slope who has a deep understanding of Western land issues and will do what is right for the American people when it comes to our public lands … I’ve known David for many years and know he is the right man for the job. His command of public policy and experience working in the Interior Department will be an enormous asset to Secretary Zinke and I look forward to working with David on issues important to Colorado as he assumes his new role.”

Pretty much as far apart as one can get and still be on the same side of the vote tally.