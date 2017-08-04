Trump’s AG calls on Hick to address ‘serious findings’ about marijuana in Colorado

The Trump administration’s top cop wants to know how Colorado will tackle the troubling findings of a year-old federal report on pot’s use and ill-effects in the region since legalization. That’s the gist of a letter Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper received Thursday from U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, according to a report today in The Cannabist,

A key passage of the letter — obtained by The Cannabist — reads almost like a demand by the feds:

“These findings are relevant to the policy debate concerning marijuana legalization. I appreciate your offer to engage in a continuing dialogue on this important issue. To that end, please advise as to how Colorado plans to address the serious findings in the Rocky Mountain HIDTA report, including efforts to ensure that all marijuana activity is compliant with state marijuana laws, to combat diversion of marijuana, to protect public health and safety, and to prevent marijuana use by minors. I also am open to suggestions on marijuana policy and related matters as we work to carry out our duties to effectively and faithfully execute the laws of the United States.”

Sessions, a hardline foe of legalization, has been engaged in a standoff for months with Colorado and other states that have legalized recreational marijuana. The Cannabist reports Washington Gov. Jay Inslee received a similar letter.

The letter to Hickenlooper, dated July 24, is a reply to an April letter sent by Hick and Inslee as well as the governors of Alaska and Oregon — all states that have legalized and regulated cannabis use, sales and production — to Sessions and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. That letter had asked the federal officials to “engage with us before embarking on any changes to regulatory and enforcement systems.”

The lengthy report’s findings include increases in highway patrol seizures, youth use, traffic deaths and emergency-room visits since legalization.

Hickenlooper’s point man on pot, meanwhile, seemed to downplay the letter’s significance.

“We take (this letter) as an opportunity to continue the conversation that we’ve worked on for the past several months,” the governor’s marijuana-policy adviser, Mark Bolton, told the Cannabist. When asked if he thought Sessions’s letter hinted at a federal crackdown, Bolton told the publication, “We don’t take it that way.”

He also said the Hickenlooper administration takes the issues raised in the letter “very seriously.” His office is preparing a response.