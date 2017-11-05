Featured
Trump rekindled Roberts’ political fire, but housing is newest state rep’s burning issue
Author: David O. Williams - November 5, 2017 - Updated: 16 hours ago
Dylan Roberts speaks at a Democratic event in Denver in March 11. (Photo by Ernest Luning/Colorado Politics) Former Obama field organizer and state legislative policy analyst Dylan Roberts wasn’t planning to jump back into politics after he got his law degree from the University of Coloado and landed a job as a deputy district attorney […]