Donald Trump is invited, but his lawyer is showing up at the Western Conservative Summit in Denver on July 22.

Jay Sekulow, the chief counsel of the American Center for Law and Justice, is one of the most influential lawyers in America, said Jeff Hunt, chairman of the Western Conservative Summit and director of the Centennial Institute think tank in Lakewood, which puts on the annual three-day bash for big-name conservatives.

“Dr. Sekulow has devoted his life to promoting and protecting religious freedom and the U.S. Constitution,” Hunt said.

Last year, Donald Trump and Sarah Palin kicked off the Summit. Palin called conservatives who didn’t back Trump RATs — Republicans Against Trump — who shouldn’t fall for an establishment con game.

It remains to be seen if Sekulow talks Trump at the Summit or sits down with Colorado Politics, but we’ll do our best.

The New York Times called Sekulow “man known as an articulate advocate” last month. Sekulow had just been hired as the president’s outside legal counsel, after a special counsel had been hired and questioned depended about Russian connections and obstruction of justice to undermine such an investigation.

Sekulow appeared to get his talking points crossed up on the subsequent Sunday morning talk shows, and he said the president wasn’t under investigation even though Trump had tweeted otherwise.

But the Times noted:

For Mr. Sekulow, 61, the rough performance was an anomaly. He built his reputation as a constitutional lawyer for a number of evangelical Christian groups, successfully advancing First Amendment arguments before the Supreme Court to lower the wall between church and state. He has been a forceful advocate in the political arena as well, said Barry Lynn, the head of the liberal Americans United for Separation of Church and State. “Jay is extraordinarily good at explaining his side of things in the media,” Mr. Lynn said. “We’ve had hundreds of debates on television, on radio and on college campuses, and he is an extremely articulate person — the toughest adversary I’ve had in those circumstances, ever.”

Sekulow has made his case 12 times before the U.S. Supreme Court. He is a best-selling author and hosts a Washington,D.C-based radio show, “Jay Sekulow Live!”

The Western Conservative Summit is July 21-23 at the Colorado Convention Center. Tickets are still on sale.