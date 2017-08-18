Ruling on Trump’s ‘one in, two out’ on regulations has stakes in Colorado

By on August 18, 2017
President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the lobby of Trump Tower, Tuesday in New York. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) Colorado lawmakers and environmentalists are anxiously awaiting a federal judge’s ruling on President Trump’s “one in, two out” policy on regulations. Public interest groups and a labor union sued the government to block enforcement […]

This content is only available to subscribers.

Login or Subscribe

, , , , , , , , , ,

Comments are closed.