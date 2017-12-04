Trinidad takes its thumb off the scale for the city's pot purveyors - Colorado Politics

Author: Kara Mason - December 4, 2017 - Updated: 1 minute ago

It seems as if the small southeastern town of Trinidad is fine-tuning regulations for the industry that saved it from the “abyss of nothingness.”

Earlier this month, the Trinidad City Council decided to amend the way it charges a $25 fee for each pound of cultivated retail marijuana. Up until now the city’s fee called for the marijuana to be weighed after it was cut, not after it was dried.

That ultimately meant the cultivators were being charged more money for less marijuana.

The Trinidad Chronicle reports that the change is actually pretty substantial:

The original plan called for the cannabis to be weighed just after it was cut, that is, in a wet state. Because 80 percent of the weight of each cannabis plant is lost during the drying process, City Manager Greg Sund said he and city staff felt that placing the fee on wet weed would be unfair to its producers.

The council agreed unanimously on the change, and the Chronicle reports that the growers found the ordinance to be fair.

Cultivating hasn’t been a booming business for Trinidad so far. But it’s coming.

“The explanation that we were given was that quite a few of the growers are still in the start-up phases and they really haven’t done much harvesting yet,” said Sund. “Some of them have harvested and we’re getting reports from them. There’s one we had to correct in how he has to pay the fee, and he did pay that. Through the process we’ve made a correction.”

Nearly 8,200 people live in Trinidad, a town that was once bustling with the coal industry. Just north of the New Mexico border, the small city now relies on marijuana. Nearly 10 percent of the general fund is made up of marijuana tax revenue, according to a CNN report.