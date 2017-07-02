EDITORIAL: We like the idea of a parking garage in downtown Greeley, but not as a free ride

We appreciate the thoughtful way our city officials are planning for downtown’s future. Believe it or not, that now includes a parking garage.

We support the idea, but we’re not sure we agree with the details of the plan.

Downtown doesn’t need a garage right now, but that’s because the hotel is just causing a lot of frustrating road closures. It’s not drawing thousands of people, as it will when it opens its doors.

What will happen when the hotel does open, and the Union Colony Civic Center hosts a concert, and, say, the Rio has half-price margaritas? It won’t be chaos. But it will be a mob of people wondering where to park.

That’s where the garage comes in. Developers have until noon Aug. 2 to send proposals. It’s possible we get a three-story garage, and it’s possible some retail could be included in it. We would likely support any idea, as long as it’s not too out there or expensive. So what’s our gripe?

