Staff picks: This week’s top 5 stories in Colorado Politics

Gunfire in Washington, Russian hacking chat in the elections office and a mental hospital in “jeopardy.” The week in Colorado Politics was one for the history books.

These are the stories our staff thinks you should take a second look at.

 

Unity Party founder Bill Hammons (Photo courtesy Hammons via Facebook)

5. Let’s get this party started

Colorado’s newest minor party came into its own this week as the Unity Party began making plans for its first state convention. After passing the 1,000-registered members threshold, the Uniters become Colorado’s fourth officially designated minor party, joining the Libertarians, the Green Party and the American Constitution Party.

Read the full story here.

 

Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams addresses a rally for National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 22, 2015, in Denver's Civic Center Park. (Photo by Ernest Luning/The Colorado Statesman)

4. Not in Colorado, comrade

Secretary of State Wayne Williams went on the offensive this week to reassure Coloradans that even if Russia meddled in last year’s election — by trashing Hillary Clinton with hacked e-mails — it doesn’t mean they tampered with any ballots in Colorado.

Read the full story here.

 

In this Friday, Dec. 9, 2014, file photograph, Matt Hart holds up a bud of Lemon Skunk, the most potent strain of marijuana available at the 3D Dispensary in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, file)

3. Colorado might fight Sessions over medical pot

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is hankering to bring federal drug law down on medical marijuana providers. The law man, a long-time foe of the ganja, is asking permission from Congress, but Colorado’s delegation isn’t eager to give it.

Read the full story here.

 

drug addiction Colorado Mental Health Institute

(Via Google Maps)

2. State mental hospitals moves fast to keep federal dollars

The leader of the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo stepped down as the state psychiatric hospital pulled together enough staff to prevent losing its Medicaid and Medicare dollars, about 13 percent of its budget, after regulators said staffing shortages put patients in “immediate jeopardy.”

Read the full story here.

 

Police and emergency personnel are seen near the scene where House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of La. was shot during a Congressional baseball practice in Alexandria, Va., Wednesday, June 14, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

1. Gunfire at GOP practice rattles Democrats Polis and Perlmutter

Colorado congressman Jared Polis and Ed Perlmutter were practicing for a charity game with the Democratic baseball team when shots were being fired at the Republican practice two miles away. “Nobody knew what it was, nobody knew if there was a live shooter coming after the other team, our team,” Polis told Colorado Politics.

Read the full story here.

