Gunfire in Washington, Russian hacking chat in the elections office and a mental hospital in “jeopardy.” The week in Colorado Politics was one for the history books.

These are the stories our staff thinks you should take a second look at.

5. Let’s get this party started

Colorado’s newest minor party came into its own this week as the Unity Party began making plans for its first state convention. After passing the 1,000-registered members threshold, the Uniters become Colorado’s fourth officially designated minor party, joining the Libertarians, the Green Party and the American Constitution Party.

4. Not in Colorado, comrade

Secretary of State Wayne Williams went on the offensive this week to reassure Coloradans that even if Russia meddled in last year’s election — by trashing Hillary Clinton with hacked e-mails — it doesn’t mean they tampered with any ballots in Colorado.

3. Colorado might fight Sessions over medical pot

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is hankering to bring federal drug law down on medical marijuana providers. The law man, a long-time foe of the ganja, is asking permission from Congress, but Colorado’s delegation isn’t eager to give it.

2. State mental hospitals moves fast to keep federal dollars

The leader of the Colorado Mental Health Institute at Pueblo stepped down as the state psychiatric hospital pulled together enough staff to prevent losing its Medicaid and Medicare dollars, about 13 percent of its budget, after regulators said staffing shortages put patients in “immediate jeopardy.”

1. Gunfire at GOP practice rattles Democrats Polis and Perlmutter

Colorado congressman Jared Polis and Ed Perlmutter were practicing for a charity game with the Democratic baseball team when shots were being fired at the Republican practice two miles away. “Nobody knew what it was, nobody knew if there was a live shooter coming after the other team, our team,” Polis told Colorado Politics.

