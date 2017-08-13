Tom Tancredo dismisses attacks on immigration reform conference, says left has stoked ‘victim groups’ for years

Former U.S. Rep. Tom Tancredo, one of the country’s highest profile advocate for immigration reform — he ran for the Republican nomination for president in 2008 on the platform — said Sunday it’s the political left that has stoked the flames of “victim groups” for decades to win their support at the ballot box.

“It always causes unrest and resentment that no one, certainly not I, want[s],” he told Colorado Politics. “There is no willingness to minimize the danger of this kind of activity or rationalize it.

“It’s not good. It’s bad under any circumstance.”

Tancredo sponsored unsuccessful bills in Congress to get rid of the black and Hispanic caucuses, because, he said Sunday, it’s time to stop dividing up Americans based on race and mixing that with politics.

He is listed as a speaker at the 2018 conference of the immigration reform group VDARE in Colorado Springs next April.

In an announcement about the conference, the group said that its “experts have spent the last 20 years offending the mainstream by championing patriotic immigration, striving for a renewed American identity and challenging oppressive Cultural Marxism. What will they prophesy next?”

In an interview Sunday, Tancredo said VDARE isn’t a white supremacist organization, despite efforts by organizations such Media Matters and the Southern Poverty Law Center to characterize it that way.

“They’re wrong,” he said. “They’re absolutely wrong.”

Tancredo doesn’t expect the VDARE conference at Cheyenne Mountain Resort to attract either white supremacists or counter-protesters.

“I’m sure something could happen, but how can you say for certain it won’t.” Tracredo said.