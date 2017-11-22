   
Wednesday, November 22, 2017
Tipton staff sets mobile congressional office hours in Lake, Gunnison counties

Author: Ernest Luning - November 22, 2017

Tipton-Club20.jpg
U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, a Cortez Republican, speaks at Club 20's fall meeting on Sept. 10, 2016, in Grand Junction. (Photo by Ernest Luning/Colorado Politics)U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, a Cortez Republican, speaks at Club 20’s fall meeting on Sept. 10, 2016, in Grand Junction. (Photo by Ernest Luning/Colorado Politics)

Members of U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton’s congressional staff plan to hold mobile office hours in Lake and Gunnison counties next week.

His aides will be able to help constituents with a range of issues, including business involving Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, Veterans Affairs, the Bureau of Land Management, Citizenship and Immigration Services and the Internal Revenue Service. It’ll also be possible to acquire American flags that have been flown over the U.S. Capitol.

Appointments aren’t required, and all are welcome, Tipton’s office said.

Tipton, a Cortez Republican, is in his fourth term representing Colorado’s sprawling 3rd Congressional District, which encompasses much of southern Colorado and most of the Western Slope.

Tipton sits on the House Committee on Financial Services and the House Natural Resources Committee. He co-chairs the Congressional Small Business Caucus and is vice chair of the Congressional Western Caucus.

The mobile office hours in Lake County will be 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 28, at the Lake County Courthouse, 505 Harrison Ave., in Leadville. The meetings will be in the commissioner’s meeting room and Brian Meinhart, Tipton’s regional director, will be on hand.

The mobile office hours in Gunnison County will be 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, Nov. 29, at the Gunnison County Courthouse, 200 E. Virginia Ave., in Gunnison. Brenda Felmlee, the congressman’s field representative, will be meeting with constituents in the downstairs conference room.

Tipton has permanent offices in Pueblo, Grand Junction, Alamosa and Durango.

Ernest Luning is a political correspondent for Colorado Politics. He has covered politics and government for newspapers and online news sites in Colorado for more than 25 years, including at the Highlands Ranch Herald, the Jefferson Sentinels chain of community newspapers and the Aurora Sentinel, where he was the city hall and cops reporter. After editing the Aurora Daily Sun, he was a political reporter and blogger for The Colorado Independent site. Since 2009, he has been the senior political reporter and occasional editor for The Colorado Statesman.

