The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel: Time to pick a new day to honor Native people

Author: The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel Editorial Board - November 24, 2017

The day after Thanksgiving is known as Black Friday for the doorbuster sales and retail mayhem it inspires.

It also happens to be Native American Heritage Day, which is sadly appropriate given how we readily overlook the contributions and sacrifices of America’s forgotten people. The day Congress set aside for recognition of tribal values is trampled under by the worst of America’s consumer culture.

It’s an egregious affront for two reasons. First, it occurs on a day when students aren’t in school. Classrooms are a perfect opportunity for Native American Heritage Day to drive discussions of what happened — and what’s still happening — to indigenous people.

