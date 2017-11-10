Thornton lawmaker urged to resign amid sexual harassment allegations

Author: Jessica Machetta - November 10, 2017 - Updated: 8 minutes ago

A news report filed today by KUNC accuses Rep. Steve Lebsock (D-Thornton) and other legislators, of sexual harassment. House Speaker Crisanta Duran issued a statement, saying, “These are deeply disturbing allegations. I believe there should be extremely high standards of conduct for the legislature, and I take any allegations of sexual assault and harassment very seriously.”

Rep. Faith Winter, one of the nine accusing Lebsock of misconduct, tells KUNC he tried to get her to leave a bar with him in 2016 after the gavel dropped on the legislative session.

“Steve Lebsock’s behavior is egregious,” Winter told KUNC. “It’s wide[spread], and it’s time to — instead of isolating him — actually protect the victims.”

KUNC contacted Lebsock and asked him about the allegations, to which he said, “I’m not sure exactly what you’re referencing.”

Lebsock then expressed support for the #metoo social media movement where the victims of sexual abuse and harassment are creating a united front across the country, KUNC reports.

Read the full article HERE.

ProgrssNow Colorado, the state’s largest progressive advocacy organization, is also calling on Lebsock to resign immediately.

“Let us be very clear, women who have the courage to come forward to name their experiences and the men who have assaulted them, harassed them, or who in any way made them feel unsafe, deserve to be heard and believed,” Executive Ian Silverii said. “There is no place in our community — not in our newsrooms, our schools, and certainly not our capitol — for acts of sexual and other physical violence against women, nor should we allow a pervasive culture rooted in misogyny and institutionalized inequality to continue to thrive.”

ProgressNow Colorado commended the courage of the women who spoke to KUNC about the matter, including Rep. Winter and Speaker of the House Crisanta Duran.

“No woman should feel unsafe in our state’s capitol, and no woman should fear retribution or negative political repercussions for coming forward and naming the men who have no place serving in our state’s leadership.”

Speaker Duran says Joint Rule 38 prohibits her from making initial judgments about the facts, but that the numerous allegations “would represent a major breach of decorum.”

“I would expect that Representative Lebsock would consider the impact of his actions on his colleagues and the public confidence in our institution, and do the right thing and resign,” Duran said. “There is no place for those types of actions at the legislature.”

“The conversation going on nationally right now about sexual harassment and assault is incredibly important, and I applaud the courage of the victims who have come forward with their experiences,” she said. “I want to reiterate that I have no tolerance for this behavior, and I am committed to doing my part to make the legislature a safe, respectful place for all.”

Colorado Democratic Party Chair Morgan Carroll, former Senate president, tells ColoradoPolitics, “This is not a partisan issue — this is an issue of human dignity. Sexual harassment pervades every industry, including politics and government, and I support those who make the brave and difficult decision to come forward. There is simply no place in our Capitol, our state, or our society for this type of abhorrent, predatory behavior.”

When asked by Reporter Ernest Luning whether Lebsock should step down, Carroll said, “Anyone who engages in this sort of behavior should step down.”

Rep. Dave Young, D-Greeley, who faces Lebsock in a primary for state treasurer, says regardless of politics, sexual allegations must always be taken seriously.

“I am appalled and angry that sexual harassment like we have been seeing in the national press for weeks could be happening in my own workplace,” Young said. “All of us need to do a better job of making sure women — or men — are not treated like this and that everyone feels safe reporting and stopping harassment when they see it, hear about it or themselves are victims.”

Bente Birkeland, who reported the story for KUNC, tells Colorado Politics, “The sources I’ve been talking to said they wouldn’t be surprised if we don’t see more incidents of people coming forward and talking about sexual harassment.”

Calls to Lebsock and Winter were not immediately returned.

Reporter Ernest Luning contributed to this story.