There’s another Emily’s List, and it’s endorsing Republican Owen Hill in the 5th Congressional District

It turns out there’s another Emily’s List endorsing candidates in Colorado this summer, and this one is getting behind state Sen. Owen Hill, the Colorado Springs Republican who’s running for Congress.

That shouldn’t be a surprise, since the list is compiled by Emily Hill, his wife.

“Yes, I am a list person,” Emily Hill told Colorado Politics. “In fact, sometimes I wonder if the world would continue to turn without my constant making and crossing-off of lists.”

Unlike the better-known national EMILY’s List that supports pro-choice Democratic women — the 32-year-old organization has backed gubernatorial candidate Cary Kennedy and congressional candidate Brittany Pettersen so far this cycle — the local version doesn’t have anything to do with “raising the dough,” although it does involve switchblades, yoga and a bald eagle.

Every summer, Emily Hill said, she pulls out a fresh sheet of paper and jots down a list of activities and chores for her husband to accomplish in the coming months.

This year’s edition includes campaigning across the 5th CD with their four children since her husband, Owen, is challenging six-term incumbent U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn in next year’s GOP primary.

“I consider it no fault of my own that there is another ‘Emily’s List’ out there that is merely an acronym that includes the word yeast,” Emily Hill said. (When it launched in 1985, the Democratic EMILY stood for “Early Money is Like Yeast,” because, its organizers said, it helps raise the dough.)

“This summer, instead of drawing boxes around politics, groups or people,” she said, her list “encourages and inspires the idea that ‘Together is Better.’”

Here’s the full summer 2017 Emily’s List, along with some notes from its author:

1. Order a now-legal switchblade while riding a self-driving car (Hill noted that both will soon be possible in Colorado due to her husband’s legislative work)

2. Encourage pride in the good ol’ USA (“Let’s tell our kids and ourselves the stories of our land and inspire them with the lives of great people and places,” Hill said, adding that it’s optional to wear a “Back-to-Back World War Champs” T-shirt on July 4.)

3. Practice more yoga poses (Her husband gained Internet meme status when he struck a favorite yoga pose on his desk while dressed in a suit during a committee hearing two years ago, Hill pointed out. “Family yoga time for mental and physical discipline and strength is a must,” she added.)

4. Thank a first responder or a teacher (“Caring for our community is the best way to make it grow and flourish,” Hill said. “A simple thank you and a smile will brighten any day.”)

5. Schedule in a small disagreement about paint color (Since the couple is in the midst of some renovation projects, Hill said, “We love each other so very much, but we’re also both into home decor and design, which means we can’t agree on everything.”)

6. Give a bear hug to a member of the Greatest Generation (“My grandparents all fought for the America we hold dearly,” Hill said, “and I have every intention of throwing my arms around their necks in thanks for their sacrifice.”)

7. Take a selfie with bald eagle (While she acknowledged this could be a challenge for most, Hill said she knows few as adventurous as her husband. “I am feeling pretty confident that if anyone could get a selfie with a bald eagle, it would be Owen,” she said.)

8. Campaign across CD5 with our kids (Noting that their four young children love campaign, Hill said, “Traveling around the state chatting with beautiful people and inspiring friends and neighbors to stand up for what is right is our kind of fun.” And then she added that endorsement: “Owen Hill for Congress!”)

