THE HOT SHEET – Supreme 5280 hopeful, Trump haters: ‘hold me’, guns & pot & knives – Oh my, WHAT immigration law, 2018 guv race gets interesting and … MORE!
Author: Colorado Politics - January 31, 2017 - Updated: January 31, 2017
VOL. 02 NO. 016 | JANUARY 31, 2017 | COLORADOSTATESMAN.COM/THE-HOT-SHEET | © 2017
DENVER — Good morning. There will be lawsuits and rumors of lawsuits. State Rep. Dave Williams running what will surely by one of his signature mail piece bills (from both sides), wanting to haul Denver Mayor Michael Hancock into civil and even criminal court over his sanctuary city policy enforcement along with those leaders supporting similar policies throughout the state. This, while Donald Trump plays boardroom politics in D.C. … Ya fired!
Meanwhile, the Colorado House has given its initial approval to ballot selfies … because, selfies for all (wasn’t that in the Constitution somewhere?). Ralph Carr versus and anti-Ralph Carr bills duke it out, Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman is now said to be eyeing a Republican bid for governor in 2018, Sen. Michael Bennet has pledged to join those “with nothing going but to obstruct” (in Trump’s words), opposing Sen. Jeff Sessions’s nomination to U.S. Attorney General.
And will Trump pick Neil Gorsuch for SCOTUS? That and much more in today’s Hot Sheet. So keep reading for your ultimate daily briefing in all things Colorado politics …
Social Media Quote of the Day
“Sally Yates has a great future. Defending the Constitution is always the right move. Need more like her.” — Sen. Rhonda Fields
News from The Colorado Statesman
? Republican leaders say solutions, ‘red meat’ on tap for session
Hill urges Bennet to eschew politics in DeVos nomination vote, touts her as Colorado-style education reformer
Ralph Carr vs. Anti-Ralph Carr: Trump immigration orders change ‘sanctuary’ debate at Capitol
Hickenlooper calls on Trump to lift travel, immigration ban
Williams bill would impose criminal liability on officials for ‘sanctuary’ policies
Colorado Democrats rip travel ban while Republicans offer mixed reactions
Wrestling to predict state budget priorities as Trump era launches
Elvrum: Parents are at the heart of school choice
Letter: State must take climate action into its own hands
State Capitol Social Calendar
University of Colorado Advocates Program
Legislative Reception with University of Colorado Advocates Program
5:00-7:00pm
Benson Mineral Group 1560 Broadway Ste 1900 Denver, CO 80203
Contact : Connie Johnson 303-831 6192 connie.johnson@cu.edu
Building Jobs4Colorado Construction & Design Coalition
Building Jobs4Colorado Construction & Design Coalition Legislative Reception
5:00-7:00pm
University Club 1673 Sherman St (College Room)
Contact : Jenn Penn 720 937-2148 jenn@jen-penn.com
The First Shot
“It’s beyond any reasonable thought as to why the Democrats, along with Mayor Hancock, would continue to not only act outside the law, which they swore to uphold but also enjoy immunity from their reckless decision to place Coloradans in danger because of the sanctuary city policies that they created and continue to implement.”
— Republican state Rep. Dave Williams of Colorado Springs
The General Assembly
State rep wants lawsuits, arrest for leaders in sanctuary cities
http://coloradopolitics.com/sanctuary-city-colorado-bill/
I-70 expansion in Denver: freeway ‘without a future,’ or without an alternative?
http://coloradopolitics.com/i-70-expansion-in-denver-freeway-without-a-future-or-without-an-alternative/
School guns bill could add minimum training benchmark
http://coloradopolitics.com/school-guns-bill-minimum-training/
Bill Would Repeal Limits On High-Capacity Magazines
http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news-politics/3614729-bill-would-repeal-limits-on-high-capacity-magazines/
Insights: Switchblade legalization peels back statehouse strategy
http://coloradopolitics.com/insights-switchblade-legalization-peels-back-statehouse-strategy/
Bill to ban corporal punishment in schools get first approval from Colorado House
http://www.chalkbeat.org/posts/co/2017/01/30/bill-to-ban-corporal-punishment-in-schools-get-first-approval-from-colorado-house/
Colorado House gives preliminary nod to ballot selfies
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/30/colorado-house-ballot-selfies-preliminary-nod/
GOP signature bill to lighten load on small biz gets full Senate’s blessing
http://coloradopolitics.com/gop-signature-bill-lighten-load-small-biz-gets-full-senates-blessing/
PTSD Bill For Medical Marijuana Making Way Through Capitol
http://denver.cbslocal.com/video/category/news/3614728-ptsd-bill-for-medical-marijuana-making-way-through-capitol/
Colorado bill adding PTSD as qualifier for marijuana crosses important first hurdle
http://coloradopolitics.com/colorado-bill-adding-ptsd-qualifier-marijuana-crosses-important-first-hurdle/
LETTERS: Considering a tax increase for Colorado highways
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/30/considering-a-tax-increase-for-colorado-highways-2-letters/
4-H Day brings future leaders to the Colorado Capitol
http://coloradopolitics.com/4-h-day-colorado-capitol/
Politics in Colorado
Next up: AG Coffman reportedly eyes 2018 guv’s race
http://coloradopolitics.com/next-up-ag-coffman-reportedly-eyes-2018-guvs-race/
ICYMI: Battle lines forming on Boulder County’s drilling moratorium
http://coloradopolitics.com/boulder-county-drilling-moratorium/
ICYMI: Mike Coffman’s victory speech: “Trump! Trump!”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=knw4OrQevwA&feature=youtu.be
Cynthia Coffman Laying Groundwork for Gubernatorial Bid
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91409/cynthia-coffman-laying-groundwork-for-gubernatorial-bid#sthash.S1bViJer.dN0xIh6d.dpbs
President Bush discharged from hospital after recovering from pneumonia
http://www.9news.com/news/local/president-bush-discharged-from-hospital/394577612
Sherrie Gibson says outreach, growth to her agenda as state GOP vice chair
http://coloradopolitics.com/sherrie-gibson-colorado-gop-vice-chair/
Colorado Springs City Council fields are set for six district seats
http://www.csindy.com/coloradosprings/colorado-springs-city-council-fields-are-set-for-six-district-seats/Content?oid=4305159
‘Run Steve Run’? Turns out it’s a call for state Rep. Steve Lebsock …
http://coloradopolitics.com/run-steve-run-turns-call-state-rep-steve-lebsock/
Former Colorado GOP chair Phil Winn laid to rest Sunday
http://coloradopolitics.com/former-colorado-gop-chair-winn-dies/
Coffman himself validates the news value of 9News’ story about his early exit from constituent meeting
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91378/coffman-himself-validates-the-news-value-of-9news-story-about-his-early-exit-from-constituent-meeting#sthash.2HDqjMMQ.dpbs
Ready, Set, Action: Five Political Events This Week
http://www.westword.com/news/ready-set-action-five-political-events-this-week-8743963
One take w/Peter & Joey: If voters wanted change, they got it
http://coloradopolitics.com/one-take-wpeter-joey-voters-wanted-change-got/
“Blowhard Brauchler” Gets Called Out
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91407/blowhard-brauchler-gets-called-out#sthash.cK0nJgUU.dpbs
Reason mag: Clear the Bench’s Arnold clogs the courts with campaign complaints
http://coloradopolitics.com/reason-mag-clear-benchs-arnold-clogs-courts-campaign-complaints/
HOUSE OF CALLS: We know you want to contact your D.C. lawmakers, Colorado. Here’s how
http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163726/colorado-delegation-lawmakers-contact-trump
Colorado Government
Sen. Michael Bennet says he will oppose Jeff Sessions’ nomination for AG
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/30/michael-bennet-opposes-jeff-sessions/
Colorado educators, lawmakers split on education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos
http://www.chalkbeat.org/posts/co/2017/01/30/colorado-educators-lawmakers-split-on-education-secretary-nominee-betsy-devos/
Colorado educators, lawmakers split on education secretary nominee Betsy DeVos
http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163733/colorado-educators-lawmakers-split-on-education-secretary-nominee-betsy-devos
Confirmation score card: Where Our Lawmakers Stand
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/30/confirmation-score-card-where-our-lawmakers-stand/
Mayor Hancock says he welcomes “sanctuary city” title if it means Denver supports immigrants and refugees
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/30/mayor-hancock-welcomes-sanctuary-city-title-denver-supports-immigrants-refugees/
Are Dozens of Hospitals Violating Letter or Spirit of the Medical Aid in Dying Law?
http://www.westword.com/news/are-dozens-of-hospitals-violating-letter-or-spirit-of-the-medical-aid-in-dying-law-8737702
Gardner, Colorado Technology Association seek advice
http://coloradopolitics.com/gardner-colorado-technology-association-seek-advice/
City of Boulder seeks public’s input about perception of city
http://kdvr.com/2017/01/30/city-of-boulder-seeks-publics-input-about-perception-of-city/
Should Boulder build a gondola from downtown to University Hill?
http://kdvr.com/2017/01/30/should-boulder-build-a-gondola-from-downtown-to-university-hill/
Boulder Mulls Gondola Connecting Downtown With University Hill
http://denver.cbslocal.com/2017/01/30/boulder-mulls-gondola-connecting-downtown-with-university-hill/
Jariah Walker hired as the Colorado Springs Urban Renewal Authority’s new executive director
http://gazette.com/jariah-walker-hired-as-the-colorado-springs-urban-renewal-authoritys-new-executive-director/article/1595537
Snow piled in only backdoor accessible parking spot at senior home
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/snow-piled-in-only-accessible-parking-spot
Governor Hickenlooper
Gov. Hickenlooper Condemns Trump Muslim Ban
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91425/gov-hickenlooper-condemns-trump-muslim-ban#sthash.8r3uzy9U.dpbs
Hickenlooper headed to Cuba on cultural and economic trip
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/30/hickenlooper-headed-to-cuba-on-cultural-and.html
WEEKEND AT RAUL’S: Who is Paying for Hickenlooper’s Trip to Cuba?
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/30/weekend-at-rauls-who-is-paying-for-hickenloopers-trip-to-cuba/
Trump’s Supreme Court Pick
Will Donald Trump pick Colorado’s Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court?
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/30/will-donald-trump-pick-neil-gorsuch-supreme-court/
Trump to announce Supreme Court nominee Tuesday; will it be Colorado’s Gorsuch?
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/30/trump-to-announce-supreme-court-nominee-tuesday.html
Colorado Reacts to Temporary Immigration Ban
EDITORIAL: Dear citizens of the world: Trump’s order defies American values
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/30/dear-citizens-of-the-world-trumps-order-defies-american-values/
US Rep. Coffman calls Trump refugee ban an ’embarrassment’
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/politics/us-rep-coffman-calls-trump-refugee-ban-an-embarrassment
Cory Gardner calls on Trump to fix travel ban while Doug Lamborn calls it “prudent”
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/30/donald-trump-travel-ban-colorado-reactions/
Trump’s order draws varying response from Colorado lawmakers
http://www.chieftain.com/news/nation/5593695-120/order-pueblo-executive-countries
Colorado Springs Christian leaders: Compassion needed for immigrants, not hasty bans
http://gazette.com/colorado-springs-christian-leaders-compassion-needed-for-immigrants-not-hasty-bans/article/1595504
Here’s What Colorado’s Congressional Delegation Has To Say About Trump’s Immigration Order
http://www.cpr.org/news/story/heres-what-colorados-congressional-delegation-has-to-say-about-trumps-immigration-order
Gov. Hickenlooper Condemns Trump Muslim Ban
http://www.coloradopols.com/diary/91425/gov-hickenlooper-condemns-trump-muslim-ban#sthash.8r3uzy9U.dpbs
Where your elected officials stand on Trump’s controversial immigration executive order
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/where-your-elected-officials-stand-on-trumps-controversial-immigration-executive-order
Fact check: Trump’s immigration policy vs. Obama’s
http://www.9news.com/news/politics/national-politics/fact-check-trumps-immigration-policy-vs-obamas/394609099
The Trump immigration ban: How it’s affecting Colorado universities, colleges
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/30/the-trump-immigration-ban-how-its-affecting.html
Trump travel ban may sting some Colorado businesses despite few direct ties to banned countries
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/30/trump-travel-ban-may-sting-some-colorado.html
Colorado Refugee Services estimates hundreds no longer coming to state
http://gazette.com/colorado-refugee-services-estimates-hundreds-no-longer-coming-to-state/article/1595535
REACTIONS: Varied Reactions to Travel Ban Show Diversity of Thought in Republican Party
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/30/reactions-varied-reactions-to-travel-ban-show-diversity-of-thought-in-republican-party/
How Colorado Politicians Responded to Trump’s Travel Ban
http://www.5280.com/digital/2017/01/how-colorado-politicians-responded-trump%E2%80%99s-travel-ban
Colorado Politicians Ripping Trump’s Refugee Ban — and Those Silent So Far
http://www.westword.com/news/colorado-politicians-ripping-trumps-refugee-ban-and-those-silent-so-far-8744878
EDITORIAL: Trump administration spirals down, taking Aurora immigrants with it
http://www.aurorasentinel.com/opinion/editorial-trump-administration-spirals-taking-aurora-immigrants/
Refugee arrivals in Colorado likely cut by about half as a result of Trump’s order
http://coloradopolitics.com/refugee-arrivals-colorado-likely-cut-about-half-result-trumps-order/
Refugee students at Denver’s South High speak out against Trump executive order
http://www.denverpost.com/2017/01/30/refugee-students-at-denvers-south-high-speak-out-against-trump-executive-order/
Denver Public Schools superintendent says ‘refugees are always welcome here’
http://kdvr.com/2017/01/30/denver-public-schools-superintendent-says-refugees-are-always-welcome-here/
Refugee students at Denver’s South High speak out against Trump executive order
http://www.chalkbeat.org/posts/co/2017/01/30/refugee-students-at-denvers-south-high-speak-out-against-trump-executive-order/
Denver South refugee students meet with district leaders to voice immigration concerns
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/denver-south-refugee-students-meet-with-district-leaders-to-voice-immigration-concerns
An Actor, a Tea Party Defector and a Worried Husband Join Anti-Trump Protests
http://www.westword.com/news/an-actor-a-tea-party-defector-and-a-worried-husband-join-anti-trump-protests-8744415
The ACLU Broke Its Donation Record — Again
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/newsy/the-aclu-broke-its-donation-record-again
Colorado ACLU sees uptick in support as a ‘backstop’ to Donald Trump
http://www.coloradoindependent.com/163720/aclu-donald-trump
ACLU of Colorado inundated with volunteers after election and President Trump’s executive orders
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/aclu-of-colorado-inundated-with-volunteers-after-election-and-president-trumps-executive-orders
FAKE NEWS? Protests Don’t Make It Real
http://coloradopeakpolitics.com/2017/01/30/fake-news-protests-dont-make-it-real/
Hundreds of potential Colorado refugees, immigrants affected by Pres. Trump’s executive order
http://www.thedenverchannel.com/news/local-news/hundreds-of-potential-colorado-refugees-immigrants-affected-by-pres-trumps-executive-order
Future unclear for 3 CSU students impacted by Trump’s executive order
http://kdvr.com/2017/01/30/future-unclear-for-3-csu-students-impacted-by-u-s-travel-ban/
Backlash against Uber symbolic of morality war in Trump’s America
http://coloradopolitics.com/backlash-uber-symbolic-morality-war-trumps-america/
TripAdvisor CEO: Trump immigration ban ‘heartless and discriminatory’
http://www.bizjournals.com/denver/news/2017/01/30/tripadvisor-trump-immigration-ban-heartless-and.html
Just for laughs
Calendar
February 1st
Arapahoe County Republican Breakfast Club
February 2nd
Reagan Club of Colorado monthly meeting
2017 Logan County Organizational Meeting
February 3rd
Denver GOP First Friday Breakfast
February 4th
Gunnison GOP Organizational Mtg
Arapahoe County GOP Organizational Mtg
Boulder Dems County Party Reorganization
Today in history
2011 – A winter storm hits North America for the second time in the same month, causing $1.8 billion in damage across the United States and Canada and killing 24 people.
2010 – Avatar becomes the first film to gross over $2 billion worldwide.
1971 – The Winter Soldier Investigation, organized by the Vietnam Veterans Against the War to publicize war crimes and atrocities by Americans and allies in Vietnam, begins in Detroit.
1971 – Apollo program: Apollo 14: Astronauts Alan Shepard, Stuart Roosa, and Edgar Mitchell, aboard a Saturn V, lift off for a mission to the Fra Mauro Highlands on the Moon.
1966 – The Soviet Union launches the unmanned Luna 9 spacecraft as part of the Luna program.
1950 – United States President Harry S. Truman announces a program to develop the hydrogen bomb.
1949 – These Are My Children, the first television daytime soap opera is broadcast by the NBC station in Chicago.
1930 – 3M begins marketing Scotch Tape.
1801 – John Marshall is appointed the Chief Justice of the United States.
