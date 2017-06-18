Thanks, Dads! 4 Colorado politicians share their best parental advice this Fathers Day

This Fathers Day, we asked four Colorado state legislators — all dads and fathers — the same question: What’s the best advice you’ve given as a father, or received from your father?

Check out their sage advice below.

Thanks, Dads!

“Stand up for your principals.”

— Sen. Tim Neville, R-Littleton

“An old phrase (Dad) would use is ‘the squeaky wheel gets greased.’ … If you don’t let people know your concerns or don’t ask for the sale or vote, people aren’t going to buy your product, vote for you or address your concerns.”

— Rep. Kevin Priola, R-Henderson

“My little guy is 19 months, so I have said many things, and I don’t think he’s taken anything I’ve said to heart yet.

“From my dad, the best advice I’ve ever received has got to be ‘you’ve gotta enjoy the good in the day and let go of the bad.’ He said that all the time when we were growing up, but now that I’m in this line of business, it rings true more than ever. When something good happens, you gotta enjoy it. When something in this business goes awry, you’ve gotta just let it go and move on.

“And then ‘you can’t always get what you want.’ While driving me to elementary school, my dad used to play the Rolling Stones’ song ‘You Can’t Always Get What You Want’ as further evidence that always rings true.”

— Rep. Alec Garnett, D-Denver

“I think the best piece of advice I got from my dad was ‘listen to your mother.’ Probably the second best piece of advice, in all seriousness, was that if you work hard, you can do anything you want.

“In terms of best advice to my kid, it would have to be ‘use your inside voice,’ but then again, she’s not even 2 years old yet. And she’s been pretty good at using her inside voice, so I give myself a lot of credit for that.”

— Rep. Jonathan Singer, D-Longmont