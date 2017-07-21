Teachers union clears the field for its picks in Denver school board race

Is the Denver Classroom Teachers Association — i.e., the teachers union for Colorado’s largest school district — serious about turning over the current, pro-reform Denver Public Schools board in this fall’s election? Sure looks like it in the wake of an interesting revelation by a school board candidate who was nudged out of running.

Jo Ann Fujioka, who was challenging incumbent board Vice President Barbara O’Brien (a former Colorado lieutenant governor) for her at-large seat, also had enlisted two other candidates to run with her as part of a slate opposing the current board’s reforms. Four of the board’s seven seats are up for election in November, with three of the incumbents, including O’Brien, seeking re-election.

In an email to supporters earlier this week, Fujioka announced her surprise withdrawal from the race:

… Politics is a difficult path, and sometimes there are roadblocks that cannot be surpassed. That is where I find myself today. As you know, I have been dedicated to a team concept for the four open seats on the board. Though we had secured agreement for a team of three candidates, that agreement ended very abruptly. I learned that DCTA consultants had pressured the other two candidates to withdraw from the slate and then informed me, “You bring nothing to the table.” It appears that the union has newly hand picked candidates in place and ready to run. …

In other words, the union is taking no chances and, arguably, taking no prisoners along the way.

Make no mistake, Fujioka, a retired school nurse who worked in neighboring Jefferson County Public Schools, is as bitterly opposed to the current Denver board lineup and its policies as is the union itself. Her politics is in sync with the union’s. She opposes the closure of underperforming Denver schools as well as the proliferation of alternatives like charter schools and innovation schools under a succession of pro-reform school board.

She also is on board with the union-directed strategy of tying controversial Trump administration Education Secretary Betsy DeVos to the board’s reformers.

Evidently, she and the rest of the slate she had lined up (but didn’t identify) were deemed unviable by the union. And it doesn’t want to see the vote split in its campaign to drive the current crop of reformers from the board — though there remain two contenders for O’Brien’s seat, so maybe the union still has some behind-the-scenes reshuffling to do.

When Chalkbeat’s Melanie Asmar asked Denver union chief Henry Roman about Fujioka’s disclosure of the union’s role in her withdrawal, he replied, “We have strong candidates in every district.”

Game on.