Teacher back on the job following a timeout over her choice of a guest speaker - Colorado Politics

Thursday, December 14, 2017
Teacher back on the job following a timeout over her choice of a guest speaker

Screen-Shot-2017-10-16-at-4.12.51-PM.png
Queen Phoenix: Denver political activist and, recently, a guest speaker at a middle school in the Cherry Creek district. (via Queen Phoenix on Facebook.com)

A teacher at an Aurora middle school faced more than a month of administrative leave after complaints that a guest speaker in her social justice class was politically motivated, according to the Aurora Sentinel.

Some parents thought a guest speaker whom teacher Asia Lyons brought into her Sky Vista Middle School class focused on topics not suited for students of that age — such as sexual identity and sexual assault. Some of the materials for the class also allegedly used adult language.

While the parents wouldn’t initially respond to a request for comment from the Sentinel, the newspaper went on to get the parents’ letters through a Colorado Open Records Act request:

“Parent Ami Grube said in one letter that she was upset her child had to quote a video that included the word “hell.” She alleged that one of the videos used the slang abbreviation “WTF” when discussing the gender-pay gap. The letters also expressed frustration over what parents felt was the school administration’s apathy toward their complaints.”

The guest speaker, Dezy Saint-Nolde, also known as Queen Phoenix is an activist in Denver. She’s also facing a felony misdemeanor drug charge. The Sentinel reports she skipped out on her first court date.

