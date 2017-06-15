Take 2 on B.J. Nikkel and whether she wants in on the CD 2 race …

…Courtesy of Colorado Peak Politics. The other day we cited Colorado Pols’ insights on which Republicans might want to vie for one of the longer shots in state politics — representing the GOP in the race to replace U.S. Rep. Jared Polis in the decidedly Democratic 2nd Congressional District. Citing “speculation,” Pols named state Sen. Kevin Lundberg, of Berthoud, and former state Rep. B.J. Nikkel, of Loveland as possible contenders for the CD 2 Republican nomination.

Peak reached out to Nikkel to confirm or deny: She more or less confirmed — that she’s seriously thinking about it:

“…I will be exploring a potential run and spending time over the next several weeks talking it over with my family, with trusted friends and seeking their advice.”

No word yet on whether Lundberg’s in.

Either would have an uphill climb of Himalayan proportion in trying to take the seat from the Democrats in the Boulder-centric district.